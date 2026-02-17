DeKalb police investigating 2 nearby shootings in less than 20 minutes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating two separate shootings on Monday evening.

Police say the shootings are half a mile apart and they were called in within 18 minutes of each other.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At 7:54 p.m., officers were called to South Hairston Road near Riverbrook Road.

When they arrived, they found someone who had been shot and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 8:12 p.m., officers were called to Wellington Trace in a neighborhood off South Hairston Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say the shootings are being investigated separately.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to either shooting or the suspects in either shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group