DeKalb parents to weigh in on future of Druid Hills High School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials will discuss plans to modernize Druid Hills High School at a community meeting tonight.

Options under consideration include repairing the existing facility or moving the school to a new location.

The meeting comes after years of concerns about the school’s condition.

The district wants to hear from the community regarding the best path forward.

The discussion will cover the pros and cons of each option, allowing parents and residents to provide input.

The DeKalb County School District says it is committed to making a decision that benefits students and the community.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the DeKalb School of the Arts.

Community members are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

The district says it values the opinions of stakeholders in this important decision-making process.

Modernizing Druid Hills High School has been a priority for the district.

The decision will have long-term implications for the school and its students.

