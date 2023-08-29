DeKalb neighbors say their community is being drowned by flood water

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For three years, homeowners along Farrar Court in DeKalb County have been documenting constant flooding.

“It’s been miserable, you can’t stop it,” said Cheryl Hollifield.

Homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln the problem started in 2020 after Proterra Development cleared land for a subdivision on Mountain Drive.

“I probably have mold in my crawl space,” said Morgan Rowe.

Lincoln spoke with the developer over the phone, and he says they’re not to blame.

Proterra says Dekalb County approved their land plans before they sold the property to Beazer Homes earlier this year. Beazer is currently responsible for the current construction.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Proterra Development did place drains in the backyards of impacted homes. They even went as far as buying a house on Farrar Court to build a culvert to help with the drainage.

However, homeowners say neither has helped.

“There’s muddy water just pouring down the street,” said Rowe.

Dekalb County has issued six stop-work orders against this development since 2021. Our camera spotted workers doing minor construction on Tuesday.

The county says all orders are related to the severe erosion and improper stormwater runoff.

According to the county, contractors need to make fixes before they’re allowed to build new structures. A follow-up inspection will be held on September 1st.

