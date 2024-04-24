DeKalb man stabs family members multiple times during fight, police say

DEKALB COUNTY — Two people were stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning at a home in DeKalb County, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said they were called to a home on the 3900 block of Day Trail North around 6 a.m. They found two victims with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5-year-old boy hit by car at DeKalb apartment complex dies
- Man tells child ‘he would kill her’ after alleged molestation at Floyd County home, deputies say
- Ga. inmate shot to death after grabbing officer’s pepper spray at hospital, GBI says
Police quickly arrested a man at the scene. They said it appears the man got into a fight with his family and stabbed the two victims.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the DeKalb County jail. It’s unclear what charges he is facing.
The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released.
©2023 Cox Media Group