DeKalb man stabs family members multiple times during fight, police say

DEKALB COUNTY — Two people were stabbed multiple times Wednesday morning at a home in DeKalb County, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they were called to a home on the 3900 block of Day Trail North around 6 a.m. They found two victims with multiple stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police quickly arrested a man at the scene. They said it appears the man got into a fight with his family and stabbed the two victims.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to the DeKalb County jail. It’s unclear what charges he is facing.

The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released.

Man on the run after injuring officer, SWAT standoff in Cobb County

©2023 Cox Media Group