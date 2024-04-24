Man tells child ‘he would kill her’ after alleged molestation at Floyd County home, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — After nearly two years on the run, a man has been arrested after an investigation into a child molestation allegation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Floyd County officials said the incident occurred between Dec. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022.

Deputies said Mark Paul Dawson Sr., touched a child inappropriately at a home on Doyle Road in Cedartown.

Dawson allegedly told the victim “he would kill her” if she told anyone. Floyd County deputies said this caused the victim cruel and excessive mental pain.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court documents, Dawson failed to appear on Feb. 23, 2024, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Dawson was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail. He’s charged with child molestation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Kroger shoppers pushing for improvements at Atlanta store

©2023 Cox Media Group