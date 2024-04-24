Gas leak reported at Atlanta elementary school, students sent to another school

ATLANTA — Students at a southwest Atlanta elementary school will have classes at a different school on Wednesday after staff found a gas leak.
Atlanta Public Schools says the leak was reported at Cascade Elementary School when staff arrived this morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A district spokesman says the students were not allowed inside the building as the school called Atlanta Fire and Rescue and the district’s facilities team.
The district made the decision to send the students to West Manor Elementary School until further notice. Parents have been notified.
Officials say are trying to find the source of the leak. Channel 2 Action News will continue checking with the district for any updates.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Stone Mountain businesses say property owners ordered them off the property with days notice
- Atlanta Kroger pushes to renew liquor license. Shoppers say they want store improvements first
- Atlanta metro area named 67th worst for ozone pollution
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group