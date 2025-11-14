DeKalb man charged with gunning down his own cousin

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have arrested a man and charged him with murdering his cousin.

Raphael Sims, 38, was arrested and charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 25-year-old Geremy Sims.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was at the Lakeview Apartment Homes along North Hairston Road near Stone Mountain after shots were fired on Nov. 3.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the cousins.

They did not comment on what led up to the argument.

Raphael Sims is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond on a malice murder charge.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group