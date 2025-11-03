DeKalb Co. police investigating deadly shooting on N. Hairston Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
On Monday afternoon, the police department confirmed someone was shot and killed in the 1400 block of N. Hairston Road.
Information about the victim’s identity, and the circumstances, were not immediately available.
