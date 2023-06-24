DeKalb district attorney removes herself from ‘Cop City’ cases after dispute with AG

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County’s top prosecutor announced Friday that she is stepping away from every case involving Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center.

Nearly 50 people have been jailed in connection to protests against the facility.

They face charges like domestic terrorism, arson and criminal trespassing.

However, before attorneys took any of their cases to a grand jury to seek indictments, Dekalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced she is out.

Her statement Friday said in she will “withdraw her office from the prosecution of all current cases related to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.”

Boston and Attorney General Chris Carr were supposed to prosecute the cases together with agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

However, Boston wrote that ongoing discussions about evidence and charges, “…have revealed a fundamental difference in prosecutorial philosophy.”

One attorney who represents several protestors arrested, Jennifer Hyman, spoke to WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco after learning of the decision.

“Why now?” asked Hyman. “They’ve been involved in this so long. What’s changed? It just raises a lot of questions.”

Hyman pointed out that Boston dropping out does not mean the cases are closed.

Attorney General Carr can take them on alone.

He wrote in a statement Friday, “We will not waver when it comes to keeping Georgians safe and putting a stop to violent crime in our state.”

Boston’s team said rather than butting heads, the decision to step down means he can decide which charges to take to a grand jury.

“At this point, I have decided it is best that we allow them to move forward with the charges they feel are warranted,” said Boston.

The GBI has not responded to requests to comment.

Below is Carr’s full statement:

“While the District Attorney has decided to no longer assist in this case, our office is fully committed to moving forward with the prosecution of those who have engaged in or supported violent acts surrounding the Public Safety Training Center. If you shoot police officers, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, vandalize private homes and businesses, and set fire to police vehicles and offices, you will be held accountable. We will not waver when it comes to keeping Georgians safe and putting a stop to violent crime in our state.” – Attorney General Chris Carr

Boston’s statement in its entirety can be read here.

