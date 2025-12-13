DeKalb County’s new police chief shares his vision for the department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners has voted to officially appoint Greg Padrick as police chief.

Padrick has been serving as interim chief for the last 10 months since former chief Mirtha Ramos stepped down.

The new chief sat down with Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Padrick, who has served in the department for over 28 years, has held various roles including patrol officer, internal affairs investigator and homicide detective. His extensive experience is expected to aid him in effectively leading the department.

“These officers have a harder job than I had back then,” Padrick said, noting the increased pressure due to the rise in service calls driven by cell phone usage.

Fernandes spoke with Padrick about his plans to address crime in the county while also focusing on the mental health of his officers.

TRENDING STORIES:

He emphasized the importance of mental health support, acknowledging the daily tragedies officers face and the need for them to clear calls quickly and move on to the next.

To tackle the issue of gas station shootings, Padrick highlighted a new requirement for all gas stations in DeKalb County to have video surveillance systems that connect with the department’s system. This initiative, led by CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, aims to improve safety by addressing loitering.

Chief Padrick’s appointment marks a new chapter for the DeKalb County Police Department, with a focus on enhancing officer support and community safety measures.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group