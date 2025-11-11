DeKalb County suing social media companies for $4.3M over having to deal with disciplinary issues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools officials say they have been spending millions because of problems with social media companies. Now they’re suing to try to hold them responsible.

The county said social media apps like TikTok and Instagram have cost the district $4.3 million to try to prevent the negative impacts of what can be addictive platforms from seeping into the classroom.

DeKalb County is one of more than 1,000 school districts suing the social media giants.

In court filings, we got an inside look at how much the district says they are spending as a result.

They say teachers spend between 10% and 20% of their time dealing with social media-related distractions, and that the vast majority of discipline cases included roots in social media, and they are forced to redirect funds originally earmarked for education to combat social media impact.

Experts say the cost goes beyond dollars and cents.

“There is a great cost to children, even though these platforms are free. There is the mental health cost and the physical health cost. There’s a lack of learning. There’s a lack of building critical social-emotional relationships,” said Titania Jordan, Chief Parenting Officer of Bark Technologies.

In court filings, the social media companies say the county’s dysfunctional administration is to blame for some of the issues and point out that the district uses social media platforms like Facebook to promote events.

