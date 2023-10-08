DeKalb County sees massive decrease in sewer spills, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County said it has seen a 79% drop in sewer spills in recent years.

The county said the decrease in volume happened from 2020 to 2023.

In 2020, there were 24 gallons of spillage to 5 million gallons in 2023.

“This significant decline in spill volume is the result of a comprehensive effort to repair, upgrade and maintain DeKalb’s sewer system,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Residents have also contributed to this decrease by pouring less fats, oils and grease down drains.”

Since 2017, the county said it has invested $1.8 billion to correct years of neglect and mismanagement of its sewer system.

In the past two years, the county said it has cleared debris from 1,200 miles of sewer pipe, inspected 4,200 sanitary sewer pipe creek crossings, and removed 15 million gallons of fats, oils and grease from the sewer system.

