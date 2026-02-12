DeKalb County leaders want state law to help identify property owners to enforce safety codes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials are advocating for a new statewide law that would help them hold landlords accountable.

The push comes weeks after a deadly fire at a vacant home.

The proposed legislation would allow the county to create a rental registry to identify property owners who are often shielded by corporate structures.

Leaders say the registry is necessary to identify owners of properties in disrepair and enforce existing safety codes.

Resident Joscelyn O’Neil witnessed the fire on her street and recalled watching the flames consume the property.

Neighbors previously believed the home was unoccupied until firefighters discovered the victim inside during their search.

O’Neil noted that the situation has left the community feeling vulnerable.

“You know, it’s really, really not a safe situation,” O’Neil said. “That these major corporations are putting us in because you don’t get to talk to them.”

The burned house is one of at least 10 nearby properties owned by corporations that currently sit vacant or in a state of disrepair.

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry said the rental registry is a top priority for the Board of Commissioners, and credited the county CEO for advocating for the change. He explained that identifying property owners is often a significant challenge for local government officials trying to enforce safety codes.

The proposed registry would serve as a database to ensure officials can reach those responsible for property maintenance.

“We just want a phone number, we want an email address,” Terry said. “We want a way that we can communicate with them so that they can fix the problems.”

Currently, commissioners need a change in state law to establish the rental registry. Officials are asking state lawmakers for the authority to create the tool so that landlords cannot hide their identities behind limited liability companies, commonly known as LLCs.

Terry emphasized that corporate and out-of-state owners should be held to the same requirements as local residents.

“We should be treating everyone with the same standards,” Terry said. “And so if a homeowner who’s invested 30 years in a property, who lives in the neighborhood, has to follow the rules, so should the out-of-state investor.”

