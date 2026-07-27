DeKalb County Police use security robots to assist in murder investigations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is enhancing community safety through partnerships with residents and private businesses that have invested in security robots.

These robotic systems provide the department’s Real-Time Crime Center with live audio and video feeds during critical incidents, aiding police response and officer safety.

This collaboration recently led to the identification and arrest of a suspect in a murder case.

Apartment communities, including Highlands at East Atlanta, have deployed security robots supplied by Atlanta-based Undaunted Robotic Security.

These privately owned resources are integrated into the DeKalb County Police Department’s broader public safety strategy. Authorized personnel in the Real-Time Crime Center can access the live feeds from these systems during qualifying calls for service, allowing crime analysts and officers to assess situations before officers arrive.

The robotic security systems remain privately owned and operated by the participating apartment communities.

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The DeKalb County Police Department does not continuously monitor these systems.

Access to live audio and video is only granted to authorized personnel during qualifying incidents to support emergency response and public safety.

All access to integrated technologies within the Real-Time Crime Center is governed by departmental policy, user accountability, and audit procedures designed to ensure appropriate and authorized use.

The department highlighted a recent investigation where video captured by a robotic security system assisted investigators in identifying and arresting a suspect involved in a murder case.

This partnership model is seen as strengthening public safety when police, residents and private partners work together.

The Real-Time Crime Center integrates multiple technologies beyond the new robotic systems.

These include drones equipped with infrared and night vision capabilities, automated license plate reader cameras, Ga. Department of Transportation camera feeds and video from other participating businesses throughout the county.

The addition of robotic security systems further improves the department’s ability to gather real-time information, enhance officer safety and respond more effectively to incidents.

“Public safety is strongest when police, residents and private partners work together,” DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said. “Partnerships like this help us respond more effectively, improve officer safety and enhance the quality of life throughout DeKalb County. We appreciate community partners who are willing to invest alongside us in making our neighborhoods safer. Innovation is most effective when it is paired with transparency, accountability and a shared commitment to serving our community.”

The DeKalb County Police Department said this initiative reflects its commitment to protecting life and property, maintaining public order and enhancing the quality of life through professionalism, accountability, innovation and community partnership.

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