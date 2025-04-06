DeKalb County police investigating Sunday morning gas station shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a gas station on Redan Road.

Police said they responded to reports of a man in his late 30s being shot around 4:15 a.m., after he went to Emory Hillandale Hospital for his injuries.

Two men with him told investigators he’d been shot by an unknown suspect outside of a gas station after an argument.

Doctors are treating the victim for his injuries. Police said investigators found evidence at the scene of the shooting and are looking for the suspect, who ran away.

The case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

Anonymous tips can be made to the DeKalb County police through the free Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411, followed by the tip.

