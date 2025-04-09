DeKalb County police investigating early morning shooting on Bouldercliff Way

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting from Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:39 a.m. on Bouldercliff Way.

When officers arrived, they learned one person was shot and taken to a local hospital before police got to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group