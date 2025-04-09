DeKalb County police investigating early morning shooting on Bouldercliff Way

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting from Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:39 a.m. on Bouldercliff Way.
When officers arrived, they learned one person was shot and taken to a local hospital before police got to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available, police said.
The victim has not been identified.
