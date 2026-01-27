DeKalb County pauses data center decision as state legislation looms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County commissioners voted Tuesday to delay action on proposed regulations for data centers, citing ongoing concerns from residents and uncertainty over potential statewide legislation.

One proposed data center in Ellenwood would sit directly behind homes and near Cedar Grove Elementary and Middle School.

Residents packed the meeting, many urging county leaders to slow the process and adopt stricter safeguards if data centers are allowed.

“The community clearly does not want them,” one resident told commissioners.

Others said they were willing to compromise but insisted strong regulations must be in place to protect public health and the environment.

Several speakers warned about potential risks to air and water quality, arguing the impacts could be irreversible.

“What more do you need to hear?” one resident said. “Building a data center next to our schools could put toxic chemicals into the air and drinking water of our children.”

Tuesday’s meeting continued discussions that began in September as the county considers whether to adopt new rules governing data centers. Commissioner Ted Terry said one key proposal would require developers to apply for land-use permits, a move he says would ensure community input before projects are approved.

“The concern is if we approve this, it becomes open season for data centers to come in,” Terry said, adding that improper siting could threaten drinking water sources.

Instead of voting on specific ordinance language, commissioners chose to table the issue while state lawmakers consider several bills related to data center development during the current legislative session.

Commissioner Nicole Massiah said the volume of legislation under consideration at the Georgia Capitol makes it difficult for the county to move forward independently.

“There are too many bills being considered under the Gold Dome right now,” Massiah said.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners said it will revisit data center regulations after the legislative session and deferred other data center-related items until May 12.

