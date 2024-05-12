DeKalb County man dead after two men shot him, left in his car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police say a man is dead after being shot multiple times outside of his vehicle.

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Redan Road, according to police. As they arrived on scene to the person shot call, police say they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Police say the victim was approached by two men who shot him before leaving the location in the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

