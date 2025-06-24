DeKalb County lists cooling centers available for those needing heat relief

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As dangerous heat impacts the region, DeKalb County is reminding the public of places available for cooling off.
The locations include community centers, recreation centers and libraries. A room in each available recreation center is designated as a cooling center, and water fountains are accessible.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The county’s cooling centers, which are open Tuesday and Wednesday, are:
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta, 30316
- North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, 30341
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur, 30033
- Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale, 30079
- Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, 30034
- County Line - Ellenwood Library 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, 30294
- Covington Library, 3500 Covington Highway, Decatur, 30032
- Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030
- Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 30338
- Embry Hills Library, 3773 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Chamblee, 30341
- Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, 30034
- Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Rod SE, Atlanta, 30316
- Hairston Crossing Library, 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, 30088
- Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church Street, Lithonia, 30058
- Northlake-Barbara Loar Library, 3772 LaVista Road, Tucker, 30084
- Redan-Trotti Library, 1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia, 30058
- Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road, Stonecrest, 30038
- Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur, 30032
- Scottdale-Tobie Grant Homework Center, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, 30079
- Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon Street, Stone Mountain, 30083
- Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, 30038
- Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur, 30033
- Tucker Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, 30084
- Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034
Recreation center pools will be open and free to the public from 2 p.m. until closing each day.
Call (404) 817-3502 for transportation.
People in the county who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.
Visit DeKalb County’s weather resources page for more tips about centers offered by the county and community partners, hot weather tips and CodeRED emergency notification registration.
RELATED STORIES:
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group