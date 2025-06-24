DeKalb County

DeKalb County lists cooling centers available for those needing heat relief

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Gresham Library is one of the locations of cooling centers in DeKalb County open Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gresham Library Gresham Library is one of the locations of cooling centers in DeKalb County open Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: WSBTV)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As dangerous heat impacts the region, DeKalb County is reminding the public of places available for cooling off.

The locations include community centers, recreation centers and libraries. A room in each available recreation center is designated as a cooling center, and water fountains are accessible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The county’s cooling centers, which are open Tuesday and Wednesday, are:

  • Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta, 30316
  • North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, 30341
  • Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur, 30033
  • Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale, 30079
  • Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, 30034
  • County Line - Ellenwood Library 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, 30294
  • Covington Library, 3500 Covington Highway, Decatur, 30032
  • Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030
  • Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 30338
  • Embry Hills Library, 3773 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Chamblee, 30341
  • Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, 30034
  • Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Rod SE, Atlanta, 30316
  • Hairston Crossing Library, 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, 30088
  • Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church Street, Lithonia, 30058
  • Northlake-Barbara Loar Library, 3772 LaVista Road, Tucker, 30084
  • Redan-Trotti Library, 1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia, 30058
  • Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road, Stonecrest, 30038
  • Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur, 30032
  • Scottdale-Tobie Grant Homework Center, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, 30079
  • Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon Street, Stone Mountain, 30083
  • Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, 30038
  • Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur, 30033
  • Tucker Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, 30084
  • Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Recreation center pools will be open and free to the public from 2 p.m. until closing each day.

Call (404) 817-3502 for transportation.

People in the county who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

Visit DeKalb County’s weather resources page for more tips about centers offered by the county and community partners, hot weather tips and CodeRED emergency notification registration.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read