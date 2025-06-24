DeKalb County lists cooling centers available for those needing heat relief

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As dangerous heat impacts the region, DeKalb County is reminding the public of places available for cooling off.

The locations include community centers, recreation centers and libraries. A room in each available recreation center is designated as a cooling center, and water fountains are accessible.

The county’s cooling centers, which are open Tuesday and Wednesday, are:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta, 30316

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, 30341

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur, 30033

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottdale, 30079

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, 30034

County Line - Ellenwood Library 4331 River Road, Ellenwood, 30294

Covington Library, 3500 Covington Highway, Decatur, 30032

Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street, Decatur, 30030

Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, 30338

Embry Hills Library, 3773 Chamblee-Tucker Road, Chamblee, 30341

Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, 30034

Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Rod SE, Atlanta, 30316

Hairston Crossing Library, 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, 30088

Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church Street, Lithonia, 30058

Northlake-Barbara Loar Library, 3772 LaVista Road, Tucker, 30084

Redan-Trotti Library, 1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia, 30058

Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road, Stonecrest, 30038

Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur, 30032

Scottdale-Tobie Grant Homework Center, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, 30079

Stone Mountain-Sue Kellogg Library, 952 Leon Street, Stone Mountain, 30083

Stonecrest Library, 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, 30038

Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur, 30033

Tucker Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, 30084

Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Recreation center pools will be open and free to the public from 2 p.m. until closing each day.

Call (404) 817-3502 for transportation.

People in the county who need homelessness assistance or housing services can contact DeKalb County Coordinated Entry by calling (404) 687-3500.

Visit DeKalb County’s weather resources page for more tips about centers offered by the county and community partners, hot weather tips and CodeRED emergency notification registration.

