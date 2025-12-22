DeKalb County launches ‘Plane Noise’ complaint app for residents living near airport

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Government announced the launch of a new app focused on letting residents living near or around the DeKalb Peachtree Airport submit complaints to airport staff.

The app, called Plane Noise, will let users submit noise complaints through a “new and easy to understand webform, a convenient mobile app, and a Noise Hotline.”

The county said the hotline will let residents leave recorded messages with noise concerns.

You can learn more about how to use the webform and mobile app online here.

Officials said when making a noise complaint to include as much information as you can, including time, location and even the type of aircraft, if known.

All of the noise complaints made will be public information, according to the county, including names and addresses of those filing them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group