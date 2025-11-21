DeKalb approves $45 million hangar development at airport

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved a $45 million hangar development at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Tuesday,

The development is aimed at repositioning flights and generating revenue for community development and airport revitalization.

The project, led by Sky Harbour, will involve the construction of eight hangars on 12.8 acres on the east side of the airport. The county said it is expected to reduce traffic, noise and emissions, while generating significant revenue for community investments, including $1 million annually for local reinvestment.

The decision comes amid concerns from residents about the impact on the local community, particularly when it comes to safety.

“I am very sensitive to development at PDK and its impact on the environment and local residents but we will use this project to reduce the major concerns expressed by the local community,” said DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

“PDK is one of the nation’s top executive airports and businesses want to be located here. Through this development, we can ensure continuous economic growth, while also supporting the concerns of our local community,” said Hunter Hines, PDK Airport director.

The development is estimated to have a financial impact of $576 million over the 50-year lease term, with $66 million in direct ground lease revenue going to PDK.

Additionally, tax revenues for DeKalb County, the DeKalb County School Board, and the City of Chamblee are expected to be enhanced by $510 million over the course of the contract.

As part of the project, a Friends of PDK group will be formed to advise on future airport projects and community investments. A full-time Community Relations Manager position has been created to ensure open lines of communication with residents.

PDK is currently conducting an air quality and noise study to determine and monitor environmental impacts, with completion expected by June 2026.

