Inmate’s fingers cut off in Clayton County Jail attack, his mother says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother claims her son will never fully use his hands again after his fingers were severed during an attack inside Clayton County Jail.

What allowed the attack to happen LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Rachell Johnson says her son Jonathan Johnson was stabbed and cut by inmates, resulting in severe injuries including two of his fingers being removed.

“He’s traumatized. And he will forever be scarred up,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Shanda Dew said her fiancé Tobias was also attacked in the jail.

“One of them pulled out a shank and stabbed Tobias on the shoulder,” she said.

Rachell Johnson recounted the attack on her son, saying his fingers were re-attached but he can no longer perform simple tasks like holding a phone or writing a letter.

A documentary on YouTube showed inmates at the jail with shanks and knives, bragging about stabbing people.

Sheriff Levon Allen could not be reached for comment, but he previously stated he needs a significant increase in his budget to make the jail safer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group