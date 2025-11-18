DeKalb County leaders approve major airport expansion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County commissioners have voted to allow a private developer to build several aircraft hangars at DeKalb Peachtree Airport, a decision that has been three years in the making.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was at the meeting on Tuesday as most commissioners showed their support.

The proposed development is projected to generate over $500 million in revenue for the county under a 50-year lease agreement.

However, local homeowners have expressed concerns about the potential increase in air traffic and environmental impacts that additional hangars could bring.

“This is not just a small construction project. This has got multiple phases over 50 years,” neighbor Steve Racine said.

Commissioner Ted Terry, who advocated for deferring the decision to a December board meeting, said he would have liked to see the results of a noise study at PDK before proceeding.

The county has invested over $1,000,000 in a noise study related to the project, with results expected to be completed in June.

County officials say it will mean the addition of eight hangars to the airport, which could increase capacity by 20 aircraft.

