DeKalb County home destroyed in fire that started in garage

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are battling a house fire on Friday night.

The fire started at a home on Greenhedge Trail.

Fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, but it appears to have started in the home’s garage.

Channel 2 Action News was at the home and saw severe damage in the garage, but the damage appeared to go up to the home’s second floor as well.

Four people were home when the fire broke out. Fire officials say they are being taken care of by the American Red Cross.

Everyone got out of the home safely and no injuries have been reported.

