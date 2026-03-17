DeKalb County to hold scrap tire amnesty events

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Beautification Unit announced it will host two scrap tire amnesty events before April.

According to the county announcement, the event is aimed at reducing illegal tire dumping throughout DeKalb County.

“Improperly discarded tires are a common source of illegal dumping and can create environmental concerns that impact the appearance and safety of neighborhoods,” Beautification Unit Superintendent Ricky Crockett said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide residents with a safe and an accessible way to dispose of scrap tires, while also addressing illegal dumping across DeKalb County.”

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To make it happen, the Beautification Unit will host Scrap Tire Amnesty Days on March 21 and March 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the tax commissioner’s office.

Participants will be able to dispose of up to 10 passenger vehicle tires at the event, in an environmentally responsible way, the county said.

Anyone who brings commercial vehicle tires and tires with rims will not be able to dispose of them.

“these events aim to reduce the illegal dumping of tires in streams, rivers and other areas throughout DeKalb,” the county said. “In addition to being an eyesore and creating a blight, illegally dumped tires can increase vector-borne illnesses, cause air pollution and be an ignition source for environmentally harmful fires.”

Both amnesty events are free for DeKalb County residents. County staff and partners will be on site to help with proper disposal and traffic control.

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