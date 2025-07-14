DeKalb County health centers extend hours heading into new school year

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County health centers are lengthening their hours of operation to better serve parents and guardians who are getting their children ready for the start of school.

DeKalb Public Health will rotate extended hours across its four health centers starting Tuesday.

The county agency said it “is mission-ready to help parents and guardians get their child(ren) ready to launch healthily into a new school year and reach for the stars of academic success.”

The health centers offer immunizations, vision, hearing, dental and nutritional screenings. Parents and guardians will also be able to request birth certificates through the Vital Records office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These health centers will be open until 7:30 p.m. for walk-ins on the following schedule:

Tuesday, July 15: North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Road NE, Chamblee

North DeKalb Health Center, 3807 Clairmont Road NE, Chamblee Tuesday, July 22: Clifton Spring Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur

Clifton Spring Health Center, 3110 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur Tuesday, July 31: T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur

T.O. Vinson Health Center, 440 Winn Way, Decatur Tuesday, Aug. 5: East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road, Lithonia.

East DeKalb Health Center will also be open at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays during this time, according to a DeKalb Public Health social media post.

DeKalb Public Health said families should expect longer-than-usual wait times for services because of the anticipated number of families with children who are getting ready for the start of school. The county suggests arriving as early as possible.

Bring the following items with you:

Each child and his/her immunization record.

Each child’s insurance card. DeKalb Public Health accepts Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids and State Health Benefit Plan (Blue Cross/Blue Shield and United HealthCare). Other insurance plans may be accepted. Please call to verify or visit dekalbpublichealth.com/insurance.

Cash, a debit or credit card or a check drawn from a Georgia bank.

For more information about school health entry requirements or any of DeKalb Public Health’s programs and services, visit dekalbpublichealth.com or call 404-294-3700.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group