DeKalb County commissioners approve first-ever ‘comprehensive housing plan’ to address crisis

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners approved their first-ever “comprehensive housing plan” to address growing, and continuing, concerns over a housing crisis in the community.

Commission members approved the plan unanimously on Tuesday, according to the county.

Officials said the housing plan will be a guiding framework for the county to “tackle” housing challenges facing residents, including “a significant increase in housing costs, a lack of sufficient local resources, and a shrinking supply of affordable rental units.”

DeKalb County said more than 50% of all renters in DeKalb were considered cost-burdened, meaning they are paying more than 30% of their monthly income for housing.

“We’re at a critical juncture in DeKalb County’s history,” said Commissioner Michelle Long Spears, who championed the plan. “The housing crisis is affecting families across our community, and we need a comprehensive, coordinated approach to address it. This housing plan is our roadmap to ensuring that everyone in DeKalb has access to a safe, affordable place to call home. It’s about building a future where no one is left behind.”

Natallie Keiser, executive director of HouseATL, praised the resolution from the county, saying in a statement that “A housing plan for DeKalb County will lay the foundation for developing needed solutions for residents’ housing affordability challenges. I am looking forward to mobilizing HouseATL’s DeKalb County members to engage in the planning process and recommend needed tools to address the diverse issues of DeKalb County’s communities.”

The county said their comprehensive plan will include several tools to address the housing crisis they’re seeing, including:

Comprehensive Gap Analysis: Identifying specific housing affordability needs across the county to guide targeted solutions.

Increased Housing Supply: Strategies to boost the production of new, affordable housing and preserve existing units.

Cross-Sector Collaboration: Engaging public and private stakeholders to leverage resources and drive effective housing solutions.

Community Engagement: Incorporating input from residents across DeKalb to inform and shape local housing initiatives.

Policy and Funding Innovations: Streamlining processes, reducing costs, and introducing new financial tools to support housing affordability.

As approved by county commissioners, the Housing plan will have a $250,000 funding allocation and will be developed by a third-party vendor or vendors to be included in the overall DeKalb County Comprehensive Plan.

“Many DeKalb County residents are facing housing insecurity, and this plan will help us more effectively ensure that all residents have access to safe, healthy, and affordable housing,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

Bidding for work as the vendor will start Nov. 30, with a plan expected to provide recommendations the county can act on over a five year period when completed.

