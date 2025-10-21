DeKalb County CEO names new director of Emergency Management Agency

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has appointed Dr. Clare Avory as the new Director of DeKalb Emergency Management Agency in Decatur.

Dr. Avory brings over two decades of experience in operations, crisis leadership, and emergency preparedness to her new role. Previously, she served as the Associate Director of Emergency Preparedness at Louisiana State University, where she directed daily operations for the University’s Emergency Operations Center.

“Dr. Avory is known for strategic vision and operational innovation,” said CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. “As we continue to build a strong and thriving community, the public’s safety and quality of life remain a priority for my administration. Dr. Avory’s leadership will usher in a season of proactive preparedness and effective response.”

She will lead the DeKalb County Department of Emergency Management’s efforts to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies, both natural and manmade. Her role includes serving as a liaison to local, state, and federal agencies to ensure community safety and continuity of operations.

At LSU, Dr. Avory coordinated efforts among Athletics, Facilities, Environmental Health & Safety, Residential Life, and external agencies. She developed and implemented preparedness plans and standard operating procedures that were adopted university-wide, earning recognition for strengthening institutional resilience and interdepartmental coordination.

Dr. Avory has held multiple leadership positions in law enforcement and emergency services throughout Louisiana, guiding response operations and continuity efforts for nearly two decades.

She holds a Doctor of Management in Homeland Security & Emergency Management from Colorado Technical University, a Master of Science in Emergency Management from Arizona State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Disaster Services & Emergency Management from LSU–Alexandria.

