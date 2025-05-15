DeKalb County CEO announces plan to reduce more than $100M in delinquent water bills

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Affordability plans are being offered to those living in DeKalb County with massive overdue water bills.

“There are no mass disconnections of water taking place here in DeKalb County,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said Wednesday. “We have water advocates right now that are waiting for your call so they can work with you.”

In February, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to increase water and sewer rates by 10% with protections in place for low-income residents.

“Over 600 customers in DeKalb County have balances that exceed $5,000. As of yesterday, delinquent water bills across DeKalb County totaled $104,719,076.41,” Cochran-Johnson said.

The CEO said the new programs will help people struggling to pay outstanding water bills get back on track.

Brandy Knox of Stone Mountain told the commission Tuesday she believes a county leak caused her bill to skyrocket.

“I received a water bill for more than $18,000, an amount that doesn’t reflect my household’s actual usage,” Knox said.

County leaders said the programs can help identify meter problems, billing issues, and possibly adjust payments.

“We’ve resolved thousands of disputes and adjusted water bills,” Cochran-Johnson said on Wednesday. “Beginning on June 1, we’ll begin aggressive measures to resolve all outstanding water accounts. Again, this is not about disconnection. Today, I stand here, and this is about resolution.”

For questions or concerns about an outstanding DeKalb County water bill, you can call 404-378-4475. To dispute a bill, call 404-371-3000.

