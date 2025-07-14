DeKalb County BOE extends superintendent contract through June 2028

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education approved an extension of their contract with Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton through June 30, 2028.

Horton first took office as superintendent in July 2023, helming the third largest school district in Georgia.

Now, his stewardship of the DeKalb County School District will continue another three years.

In addition to the extension, Horton’s salary was also increased.

“We voted to extend Dr. Horton’s current contract for one-year and give him a salary adjustment of $360,000 per year. Our decision was based on the multi-levels of progress made in our school district in 2025, and the very positive scores he received on our Superintendent’s Annual Evaluation,” Board Chair Deidre Pierce said in a statement.

Pierce also said the move was part of the board’s commitment to providing stability in district leadership.

The board announcement said Horton’s salary of $360,000 “remains below that of many superintendents in comparable metro Atlanta districts,” but that the adjustment to his yearly pay was part of board members’ recognition for his “transformational momentum” in the past two years regarding academic achievement, community trust and positioning the district for success in the long term.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Board for their continued confidence in my leadership and for approving my contract extension,” Horton said in a statement. “It is an honor to serve alongside a team so deeply committed to educational excellence.”

Horton also highlighted changes that were made in the district since his taking over the role.

“Thanks to our shared vision and dedication, DeKalb teachers are now the third highest paid in Georgia, a remarkable achievement made possible through 15% salary increases and multiple bonuses over the past three years,” Horton added. “Together, we will continue working to ensure our educators are the highest paid in the state, reflecting the critical role they play in our students’ success.”

