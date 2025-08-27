DeKalb condo residents taking steps to increase safety after multiple shootings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men who jumped in to save a teenager’s life said gun violence is out of control in their neighborhood.

They live in the Waldrop Cove Condominiums, where the latest shooting happened Sunday evening, according to police.

“Oh, it’s taken a toll on me for sure,” Felix Spearman told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco. “It kind of shook me that night. I was shook because I never seen it that close.”

Spearman is the maintenance supervisor at the complex.

He and the homeowner’s association President Jerry Akande, are the two men who jumped in to help the teenager shot in the neck.

“He was very afraid,” said Akande. “We were able to talk to him, get his name, his age, different facts about him, keep him talking.”

They applied pressure until medics arrived.

“I was afraid there would be other shooters in the vicinity. So, naturally, I kind of kept my head on a swivel,” said Akande.

This was the seventh aggravated assault in the neighborhood in less than two weeks, according to DeKalb County Police Department records.

“Most of them were shootings,” said Akande.

The HOA is calling on the police chief and county CEO to help with solutions.

“It’s very imperative that we as a community come together and work on this issue,” said Akande.

He and Spearman are working to install surveillance cameras around the property. They are working with Georgia Power to install better street lighting. They are trying to find a police officer willing to live there as a courtesy officer, and they are exploring mentorship programs to keep kids out of trouble.

“We’re just reaching out, trying to get some help at this point, trying to get everything under control,” said Spearman.

They have asked for increased police patrols. They plan to ask county leaders if there are any grants or funding available for programs to help children.

