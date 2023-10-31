DeKalb Co. School Board member says nepotism policy was violated

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Dekalb County School member is accusing the district of violating its nepotism policy after she claims it hired the husband of a high-ranking official without disclosing it to the board.

Earlier this month, Dr. Joyce Morley told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that the district chief of schools, Michelle Dillard, helped hire her husband, Donald Dillard, to work for the district.

Morley claimed that the district did not inform the board about the hiring.

“I found out in the last 24 hours what has been going on,” she told Channel 2 on October 20. “I was not aware and as a board member, I should’ve been aware. As a matter of fact, all board members should’ve been made aware.”

“There’s a policy against nepotism in the school district,” she added. “If the leader of a school district is hiring either a family member or close relative, someone they know, they’re supposed to disclose to the board that this person is being considered.”

On that same day, the district issued the following statement regarding Donald Dillard’s employment:

“At the Regular Board Meeting held on October 16, 2023, the District hired Mr. Donald Dillard as a coordinator in the Department of Continuous Improvement,” according to the statement. “He continues to be employed by the DeKalb County School District. "

Board Chairman Diijon DaCosta, Sr, sent Channel 2 the following statement on behalf of his fellow members:

“The Board takes all potential personnel violations seriously and ensures that they are thoroughly investigated. The results of the investigations are then discussed during an Executive Session, and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the Board’s policies.”

Since then, Channel 2 has filed several open records requests with the district that show that Donald Dillard was hired on September 29.

It shows that he was hired with a base salary of nearly $93,000.

The district also provided Channel 2 with a copy of a signed “Relative Disclosure Form” that states he is married to Michelle Dillard.

Morley, who voted against hiring Superintendent Devon Horton, told Channel 2 that since the district hired him, she has seen a pattern of him hiring former colleagues and friends who may not be qualified for their positions.

She said she recently filed an Open Records Request to get a better idea of his hiring practices.

“I requested it at the Sept 11 board meeting that I receive the documents,” she said. “I want to know all the people he’s hired. I want to know their backgrounds, status and which positions, as well as, the salaries that they’re getting.”

Channel 2 also reached out to the board chairman, inquiring about the results of the investigation, but as of Monday evening, we were still waiting for a response.

