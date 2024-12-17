Man with dementia found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mr. Hines has been found safe.





DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered man diagnosed with dementia.

Bernett Hines, 80, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 6 on Brookside Parkway in Decatur.

He was last seen wearing a Yankees hat, blue Eagles sweater, and blue jeans.

Police say he wears glasses and walks with a limp.

He has short gray hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 180 lbs., and stands five feet, nine inches tall.

He drove away in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you spot him, please call 911 or DeKalb County police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

