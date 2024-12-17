Man with dementia found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mr. Hines has been found safe.
DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered man diagnosed with dementia.
Bernett Hines, 80, was last seen on Friday, Dec. 6 on Brookside Parkway in Decatur.
He was last seen wearing a Yankees hat, blue Eagles sweater, and blue jeans.
Police say he wears glasses and walks with a limp.
He has short gray hair, brown eyes, weighs approximately 180 lbs., and stands five feet, nine inches tall.
He drove away in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Equinox.
If you spot him, please call 911 or DeKalb County police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
