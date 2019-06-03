Exclusive: DeKalb CEO speaks out on vandalism to county's government building

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - In an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is speaking out about the damage vandals did to the county's government building.
Police said a group of 20 to 26 adults wearing masks, hoods and gloves were seen walking toward the Maloof Adminstrative Building Friday night.
The group could be seen on surveillance video breaking windows and glass doors using hammers and pick axes. They also spray painted messages on the outside of the building.
LIVE AT NOON: Channel 2's Sophia Choi is exclusively speaking with the county's leader and public safety director. The reasons they believe the group targeted the building, today on Channel 2.
Last of the fix from lots of damage @ItsInDeKalb Maloof Government Center. Vandals used pickaxes and hammers to strike over the weekend. EXCLUSIVE new info on police investigation @wsbtv Noon pic.twitter.com/0BvupBjl3O— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) June 3, 2019
