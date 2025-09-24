DeKalb CEO announces $18.8 million ‘Digital Shield’ crime-fighting camera initiative

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson announced Wednesday the launch of Digital Shield, an $18.9 million public safety initiative, approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners.

The project aims to enhance crime prevention using Flock Safety technology.

The Digital Shield initiative will deploy advanced license plate recognition and real-time data sharing tools across DeKalb County to assist police in tracking stolen vehicles, identifying suspects and providing critical leads during investigations, the county said.

Cameras will be strategically placed at major corridors, neighborhood entry points and high-traffic intersections to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Digital Shield DeKalb DeKalb County said cameras will be strategically placed along major corridors, neighborhood entry points, and high-traffic intersections to ensure broad coverage. (Source: DeKalb County)

“Digital Shield is about protecting every corner of DeKalb,” said CEO Cochran Johnson. “This unprecedented investment gives our police department the tools to prevent crime, solve cases faster, and give residents the peace of mind they deserve.”

The initiative includes the countywide deployment of Flock cameras at key locations, integration with the Real Time Crime Center for live monitoring and collaboration with neighboring jurisdictions already using Flock technology.

The county said safeguards are in place to ensure transparency, accountability and ethical data use.

This launch builds on previous public safety investments by CEO Cochran Johnson’s administration, such as reallocating funds for significant pay and benefits increases for police officers.

DeKalb said it is among the most competitive law enforcement employers in metro Atlanta.

The county also said it has prioritized new recruitment initiatives, officer training and retention strategies to give the department with the necessary resources to maintain community safety.

Implementation of Digital Shield will begin immediately, DeKalb County said, with full deployment expected within the next year.

This news comes after Gwinnett County announced a five-year deal to maintain and expand its network of Flock cameras. County officials told Channel 2 that said since 2020, these cameras have been instrumental in recovering more than 800 stolen vehicles and locating more than 800 wanted individuals.

Some have pushed back against use of the cameras, including the Brennan Center. Flock says its Flock Safety’s SafeList allows residents to remove their vehicles from footage.

