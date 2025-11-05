Decatur’s weekly festive events to promote holiday spirit

DECATUR, Ga. — The Decatur Downtown Development Authority has unveiled a lineup of holiday events and promotions for “Holidays in Decatur,” starting Nov. 6, 2025, to bring festive cheer to the community.

The initiative includes weekly “Terrific Thursday” events, which will feature activities such as ornament unveilings, photos with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony. These events are designed to encourage local shopping and community engagement throughout the holiday season.

“We are excited to welcome locals and visitors alike to Downtown Decatur this holiday season, as our team has worked hard to ensure we truly have something for everyone,” said Conor McNally, chair of the Decatur Downtown Development Authority. “Beyond ‘Terrific Thursday’ and our festive events, we have seen new restaurants open their doors and existing retailers make substantial investments to enhance the guest experience. We are ready to put our best foot forward every day of the week during the most joyful time of the year.”

The “Terrific Thursday” events will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on select dates starting Nov. 6 through December:

Nov. 6 – City of Decatur Official Ornament Unveiling at Vivid Boutique

Nov. 13 – Early bird shopping photos with Santa all around Downtown Decatur

Nov. 20 – Pet photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Harmony Park in Oakhurst

Dec. 4 – Annual Tree Lighting, featuring caroling and free hot cocoa and gingerbread cookies at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse/DeKalb History Center

Dec. 11 – Bonfire and Marshmallow Roast, with caroling from The Talley Street Chorus on The Square

Dec. 18 – Screen on the Green: “Happy Feet” with free popcorn at Ebster Recreation Center

In addition to the weekly events, the Decatur Downtown Development Authority is promoting a “Shop Early, Shop Local” campaign, offering a $20 gift card to a City of Decatur restaurant for every $200 spent at local retailers in November. Other festive activities include a “Gingerbread Takeover” and opportunities for children to send letters to Santa.

The holiday season also coincides with the ongoing $8.5 million renovation of Decatur Square, which is set to be completed by April 2026. This renovation will prepare the area for Decatur WatchFest ’26, a 34-day soccer and music festival starting June 11, 2026.

The “Holidays in Decatur” events aim to foster community spirit and support local businesses during the festive season, with a variety of activities planned to engage residents and visitors alike.

