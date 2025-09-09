Decatur officials hear from public at meeting about master plan for Stone Mountain Trail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Decatur officials hosted the final public meeting on Monday to discuss the Stone Mountain Trail master plan.

The Stone Mountain Trail master plan analyzes a segment of the trail and adjacent areas between Avondale Estates and Stone Mountain Park to accommodate affordable housing and drive economic development along the trail corridor.

Officials aim to mirror the success of Atlanta’s Beltline. The project is funded by a grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Stone Mountain Trail is a 19-mile multi-use path from Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta to just outside of Stone Mountain Village.

The planning process is anticipated to extend through the rest of this month.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group