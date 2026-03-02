Decatur commissioners to review plans for increased sanitation fees for residential customers

DECATUR, Ga. — At Monday’s Decatur City Commission meeting, city leaders will review plans to increase the sanitation fees paid by residents.
Currently, the city has single-family residential fees for sanitation services at $350, according to a memo from Sean F. Woodson, Assistant Director of Public Works.
If the commissioners approve the increase, residents would pay $360, an extra $10 per month.
The memo from Public Works says the fees would support the city’s “pay-as-you-throw” garbage, yard waste, commingled recycling and separate glass collection services.
While the overall sanitation fee would go up $10, if commissioners approve the change, city staff did not recommend additional cost increases for the bags used for PAYT, nor for commercial sanitation services.
Decatur commissioners will hold a full public meeting at 7:30 p.m., following a work session.
