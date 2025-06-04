Decatur City Schools superintendent selected to governing board of school administrators’ group

DECATUR, Ga. — The American Association of School Administrators named City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Gyimah Whitaker to the group’s governing board.

The organization is described as the premier organization of more than 10,000 school system leaders that advocates for public education on Capitol Hill.

Whitaker will be installed on the governing board at the upcoming AASA meeting on July 8-10 in Washington, D.C.

The school district said her term began on June 1 and will last through June 30, 2026.

Whitaker’s role on the governing board will give her a decision-making voice. She will help set policy for the group.

Whitaker will also report on the board’s work to the Georgia School Superintendents Association, the state affiliate.

She is serving out the remainder of the term of retiring Baldwin County Superintendent Noris Price.

“I am honored to join the AASA leaders, representing City Schools of Decatur and districts across the southeast,” Whitaker said. “This will afford me the opportunity to further my commitment to bolster public education on behalf of students locally and nationwide.”

The governing board consists of 135 members from seven U.S. regions. Whitaker will represent Georgia in Region 5, which also includes Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Other Georgia-based superintendents serving on the AASA are Superintendent Dr. Morris C. Leis of the Coffee County School District and Superintendent Kenneth Dyer of the Dougherty County School District.

