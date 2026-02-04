Decatur City Schools opens non-resident student enrollment for 2026 school year

DECATUR, Ga. — It’s registration time for the City Schools of Decatur and that means parents need to register their kids for classes, starting with kindergarten or for families new to the district.

For families that want their students in City Schools of Decatur, but don’t live in the district, the school system is offering options for nonresident students to enroll with paid tuition, subject to availability.

Applications for new nonresident paid tuition students are open now on the CSD website and will remain available to apply through March 2.

Current nonresident paid tuition students will also be offered a continued enrollment option for the 2026-22027 school year, but will have to submit an annual application by the same deadline, district officials said.

Families with nonresident students seeking a spot with City Schools of Decatur will have to pay $9,158 in tuition for the coming school year.

The whole registration process can be completed online for families new to the Decatur school district.

For new students that have a sibling already enrolled in Decatur, parents must register them through their accounts on the district’s Parent Portal.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Patrice Moore, the district enrollment specialist, by email or phone at 404-371-3601, ext. 1063.

