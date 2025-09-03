Decatur City Commission considering approval for new affordable housing strategy

DECATUR, Ga. — The Decatur City Commission reviewed a final version of a report on Preservation Strategies for Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing.

The report memorandum said that Decatur officials have put together an inventory list in the past year which identified more than 550 potential affordable units for rent in the city, as well as more than 220 unique for-sale properties that are within affordable price ranges.

The report, NOAH, was submitted to the city commission for a decision on whether to implement it as a way to address city housing needs.

The memo describes the report as “provid[ing] a detailed inventory of Decatur’s NOAH stock, identifies the risks to its preservation and outlines actionable strategies to retain this critical component of the city’s housing supply.”

Further, the memo says without intervention by city officials, affordable homes “will continue to disappear, limiting housing options for essential workers, seniors and other moderate-income residents.”

Factors that are impacting affordability int he City of Decatur, according to the report, are rising home prices, pressure to redevelop and demolition of some NOAH stock.

The report, fully complied in June in partnership with the Georgia Conservancy, outlines several methods for preserving home affordability in Decatur.

A vote on further action has not been held yet.

