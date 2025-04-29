Decatur Board of Education holds special meeting about DEI policies today

DECATUR, Ga. — The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education is set to hold a special-called board meeting today.

The district says the board will discuss reinstating the district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

The move was made amid the threat of losing federal funding as President Donald Trump pushes the termination of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and targets the U.S. Department of Education.

The school board chair said that as active parents and community members, the board is fully aware of the community’s values, and “wholeheartedly share them.”

“However, as a public school district in the state of Georgia that depends heavily on millions of state and federal dollars to operate the city schools of Decatur, our personal beliefs cannot supersede our fiduciary responsibility to provide high-quality learning environments and services for our students,” said Board Chair Carmen Sulton.

At a meeting a couple of weeks ago, an angry mother yelled out during a portion of the presentation that the chair was “a coward.” She refused to leave, so four Decatur police officers picked her up and carried her out of the meeting.

As the police reached the door to the room to exit, the mother yelled out, “I am not resisting, and this is what fascists do!”

Today’s meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth Wilson Support Center.

