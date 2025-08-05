Decatur approves plan to redirect Legacy Park path away from unmarked burial sites

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur’s city commission approved a proposal on Monday to redesign and redirect a multi-use path in Legacy Park away from unmarked burial sites.

During construction on May 6, while grading near the park’s north entrance off South Columbia Drive, crews struck a historical burial vault.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said during the city commission meeting there were 33 burial sites on the land.

The site was previously the United Methodist Children’s Home for 144 years, until the city acquired it in 2017.

The city brought in the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office in May to conduct a ground-penetrating radar scan of the area.

The burial vault that was uncovered contained glass and metal, but no human remains.

The proposal that was approved on Monday will set aside almost $36,000 to redirect the path and entrance driveway away from the burial sites.

