Deadly shooting in Stone Mountain neighborhood started as argument at gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly shootout that killed one teenager and injured another.

Neighbors want police to arrest everyone involved because they fear more shootings will happen in retaliation.

Police are still trying to get to the bottom of what happened and learn who was involved.

A group of teens got into a shootout in a Stone Mountain neighborhood on Saturday in the middle of the day.

According to investigators, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were arguing at a nearby gas station on Rockbridge Road.

The two ended up shooting each other.

They were both injured and friends took them to the hospital.

Police arrested Rodriguez Kemp, 17, and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault for allegedly hitting the 15-year-old with his car.

Police are still investigating the case.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes is working to learn if the 15-year-old will face any charges.

Channel 2 Action News knows the name of the 19-year-old who died but is waiting for police to confirm that they have notified his family before we share it.

