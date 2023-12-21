Critics question DeKalb Co. new superintendent’s hiring practices and high salaries

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The leader of the DeKalb County School District said he has made several changes when it comes to nepotism.

The changes have come after a controversial hire.

Earlier this year, Channel 2 Action News reported on the hiring of Donald Dillard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He’s married to the chief of schools, Michelle Dillard.

When this hiring became public, at least one school board member spoke out against it and now the superintendent is setting the record straight.

Facing criticism, DeKalb County School District Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton said he stands by the hiring of Donald Dillard.

“If we were to eliminate family being hired in a school system, I think what we will find is more gaps and more trouble with staffing,” Horton told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

Horton said, initially, his hiring was never disclosed to the board because he was hired as a coordinator and not as a director.

“Anyone that’s hired in a role that’s director or above has a relative being hired as a director or above has to get board approval,” Horton said.

But that didn’t sit well with everyone, especially DeKalb County School Board member Dr. Joyce Morley.

Back in October she voiced her concerns and demanded more transparency regarding the district’s hiring practices.

“I’m tired. I really am. Because it’s the same stuff over and over,” Morley said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Although the policy remains the same, Horton said he’s gone back and looked at different ways the district can be more transparent.

“This last month of December you’ll see that there were three family members that were hired it was disclosed at least a week in advance,” Horton said.

Channel 2 Action News has also reported on a student resource officer accused of collecting tens of thousands of dollars in pay for extra work that he did not do.

Seiden asked Horton about those allegations but he declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

He also said he isn’t allowed to comment on personnel matters but will revisit the matter once the investigation is complete.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro families out thousands after they say landscaper left their yards disaster areas

©2023 Cox Media Group