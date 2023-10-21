DeKalb County School District accused of nepotism after hiring high-ranking employee’s husband

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A member of the Dekalb County Board of Education says the district violated its nepotism policy when it hired the husband of a high-ranking employee.

Board member Dr. Joyce Morley told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Michelle Dillard, who serves as the district’s chief of schools, helped hire her husband to work in the district.

“I found out in the last 24 hours what has been going on,” she told Channel 2 Action News on Friday afternoon. “I was not aware and, as a board member, I should’ve been aware. As a matter of fact, all board members should’ve been made aware.”

She went on to say that the school district has a policy against nepotism.

“If the leader of a school district is hiring either a family member or close relative, someone they know, they’re supposed to disclose to the board that this person is being considered,” Morley explained.

A spokesperson with the school district confirmed that Donald Dillard was hired as a coordinator in the Department of Continuous Improvement during Monday’s school board meeting.

Board Chairman Diijon DaCosta Sr. sent Channel 2 Action News a statement on behalf of his fellow board members that read,

“The Board takes all potential personnel violations seriously and ensures that they are thoroughly investigated. The results of the investigations are then discussed during an Executive Session, and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the Board’s policies.”

It’s unclear what Dillard’s duties are in his current position. Seiden also requested information about his salary and if the district considered any other candidates for his position.

Morley, who voted against hiring Superintendent Devon Horton, told Channel 2 Action News that since the district hired him, she has seen a pattern of him hiring former colleagues and friends who may not be qualified for their positions. She said she recently filed an Open Records Request to get a better idea of his hiring practices.

“I requested it at the Sept. 11 board meeting that I receive the documents‚” she said. “I want to know all the people he’s hired. I want to know their backgrounds, status and which positions, as well as, the salaries that they’re getting.”

