Mother jumped from a balcony to escape a fire at an apartment complex

Flames and smoke are shooting out of an apartment complex in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is there as crews work to knock down the flames.
The fire broke out at the Polo Club Apartments off Ashley Creek Circle on Sunday night.
Dozens of people have lost everything as the fire burned through nearly 20 apartments.
Klaus watched as firefighters worked to save as many people's homes as they can. One mother told her she jumped from her balcony to escape.
We're following this story and will bring you the latest, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
BREAKING: Multiple firefighters constantly spraying heavy streams of water on at least 3 sides of Polo Club Apartments building that caught fire tonight. pic.twitter.com/suu0hYUzhm— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 3, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- Why Georgia was so special to President George H.W. Bush
- 14-year-old charged as adult, sentenced to 10 years for violent armed robberies
- ‘Baby It's Cold Outside' removed from radio station's playlist
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}