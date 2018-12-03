  • Mother jumped from a balcony to escape a fire at an apartment complex

    Flames and smoke are shooting out of an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

    The fire broke out at the Polo Club Apartments off Ashley Creek Circle on Sunday night.

    Dozens of people have lost everything as the fire burned through nearly 20 apartments.

    Klaus watched as firefighters worked to save as many people's homes as they can. One mother told her she jumped from her balcony to escape. 

