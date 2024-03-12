3 people rush out of DeKalb home after fire spreads from fireplace to attic

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews responded to an early morning house fire in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was LIVE in DeKalb County for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The fire happened sometime after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on Rowland Street in Clarkston.

Three people were in the home at the time and everyone made it out safely, according to fire officials.

Investigators said it appears the fire started in the fireplace and then spread to the attic, causing extensive damage to the inside of the home.

Firefighters wrapped up fighting the fire at around 5 a.m.

