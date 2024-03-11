Despite cyberattack, Fulton County not expecting problems with Tuesday’s primary

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Tuesday’s primary will be a big test for Fulton County.

The state’s most populated county is still recovering after a cyberattack took down many of its computer systems.

A spokesperson for Fulton County said they didn’t have any problems during early voting and don’t anticipate any problems on Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to former East Point City Councilman Lance Robertson, who said Fulton County has been dealing with a lot, even outside of the cyberattack that started six weeks ago.

He believes officials are handling it the best way they know how, but said the truth is they just don’t know what kind of problems will come up on Tuesday because they’ve never had a situation like this.

“There’s a lot on Fulton County. I mean, all eyes are on Fulton County in several different areas. And if you look at the landscape of America or in an international level, Fulton County is ground zero for so many different areas, especially when it comes to voting,” Robertson said.

He believes there may be low voter turnout because voters feel like the candidates have already been chosen.

“This election coming up has so much at stake - it’s bigger than Fulton County. So Fulton County needs to get it right, they need to make sure voters are engaged, they need to educate them and make sure they even know where to vote,” he said.

You can find out your polling location by visiting this page.

