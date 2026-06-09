Community panel agrees to pause liquor store approval after protests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Putting a pause on package stores in DeKalb County, that’s what one DeKalb community council district is recommending.

The Community Council District 5 representatives denied an application by Manny Singh Monday night to put a package store where the old Walgreens used to be near the intersection of Covington Highway and Hairston Road.

“Twenty-two liquor stores in a four-mile radius, that’s more than enough. That’s too many, actually, and we don’t another one,” John McMillion told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

Neighbors say, this would be one more.

A Channel 2 photographer and Rogers drove the neighborhood and saw a bit of what neighbors are concerned about.

Rogers even stopped and talked to one of the other liquor store owners who’s had his store for the past 18 years.

“It’s not about the competition. It’s about what you’re going to bring to the community, and it’s not necessary that you be here, when there are opportunities that you bring something else,“ said Sean Pinnock, owner of US-1 Package Store.

It’s why neighbors held a protest Saturday nefore the meeting Monday.

They have this petition going around with nearly 800 signatures.

They say they want to see another business come to this now vacant lot.

“We’re in need of libraries. We’re in need of learning centers. This community has a lot of homelessness and poverty,” Pakysha Jackson said.

Singh says his business will create jobs and will redevelop the area, instead of there being empty buildings.

“Publix has left, Walgreens has left. Other restaurants have left. We are wanting to put in a business that will have a long-term life and a solid tax base for the community,” Singh said.

This is just the first step. The community council’s denial is only a recommendation that will be considered when the planning commission votes on the application July 7.

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